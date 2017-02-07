Miss Philippines: I’ll definitely come back to Brunei

| James Kon |

MISS Philippines 2016 Maxine Medina, who was placed in the Top 6 at the 65th Miss Universe competition, has fallen in love with the peace and tranquility in Brunei Darussalam and its people, following a brief stay in the Sultanate.

Thanks to an invite from Kathy Dupaya, a Filipino business woman residing in Brunei, Maxine and her family were able to take in the sights and sounds of Brunei during a three-day stay.

Speaking to the Bulletin before heading back home, Maxine said, “I really enjoyed the company of Kathy and her family. I also enjoyed the scenic views and peacefulness here in Brunei.

“It is very harmonious and calm, allowing me to relax and go anywhere without having to be concerned about security.

“Also, the people of Brunei are very welcoming and sweet. I was surprised to see people awaiting my arrival when I touched down in Brunei,” she added.

As an interior architect, Maxine admired the designs of The Empire Hotel & Country Club as well as the Jame’ ‘Asr Hassanil Bolkiah.

She said, “Our original plan was to just look at the outside structure of Jame’ ‘Asr Hassanil Bolkiah, however once we arrived, I just had to take a look inside. It was amazing.

“Thank you Brunei! Thank you for the memorable moment,” she added.

On the possibility of making another trip to the Sultanate, she said, “I will definitely come back here with my friends. I am planning to come during Hari Raya and hopefully get a chance to greet Her Majesty Duli Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Hajah Saleha binti Al-Marhum Pengiran Pemancha Pengiran Anak Haji Mohamed Alam.”

After returning home, Maxine hopes to visit the islands around the Philippines. She is also looking forward to pursuing a career in interior architecture, and to open an interior designing firm with friends.