Miri property market roadshow at The Mall

| Azlan Othman |

THINKING of investing in property market in Miri?

The Stirling, a luxury mixed development project with Apartment, Soho and Commercial shops/offices, is currently holding a road show at The Mall, Gadong until July 9, where Bruneians can buy a property as low as around RM242,719.00 for Soho type and as high as RM769,888.00 for a three bedroom apartment with two balconies.

The Stirling is a 13-floor building which is close to Boulevard commercial centre in Miri, and one minute walk from Yakin Commercial Centre. It is a cheap investment and near to 101 Islamic Commercial Centre.

“It is a very central location for Mirians and Bruneians. The response from buyers has been very good so far where over 85 per cent have been sold,” said Paul Deng, the Senior Manager of Business Development of Episo Group of Companies based in Miri.

“Bruneians and Malaysians working here bought the property as a form of investment. Only 17 units are left including two units of Soho, one commercial unit, six studios, one unit of one bedroom apartment, three units of two bedroom apartments and four units of three bedroom apartments,” Paul said.

“They bought as a form of investment because it will gurantee a rental return of seven per cent from the purchased price, especially for Soho unit type,” he added.

“One hundred and forty units of Soho type are made out of the 214 units found in The Stirling. The property price will appreciate in the future and this is a good form of investment,” Paul added. This is their second road show in the sultanate with the first being held in May 2017.