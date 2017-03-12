Ministry will consider exempting CHMS from yearly property tax: Minister

| James Kon |

THE Ministry of Education (MoE) will look into the possibilities of exempting Chung Hwa Middle School (CHMS), Bandar Seri Begawan, from the payment of the yearly $25,100 property tax because the school is a non-profit organisation and only uses the collection of school fees for school expenses.

This was revealed by YB Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Kerna Dato Seri Setia (Dr) Haji Awang Abu Bakar bin Haji Apong, the Minister of Home Affairs, on the fifth day of the 13th Legislative Council (LegCo) session yesterday.

He was replying to a request made by YB Ong Tiong Oh on Thursday.

YB Ong Tiong Oh pointed out that the school has to take a number of initiatives to obtain financial resources, including donations from the public as well as members of the board voluntarily.

YB Ong Tiong Oh who is also the CHMS chairman, added that to address the financial burden, the school was forced to raise its school fees from January 2016 which caused a huge drop in the student population, from 3,046 to 2,539 students.

He said the number continues to decline adding that the school currently has 2,416 students.

The Minister of Home Affairs in response to the request said, “According to the Municipal Boards Act, Chapter 57 of the Laws of Brunei, the request can be considered if it fulfils the condition in Section 13 where all buildings are used exclusively for public schools or for charitable purposes.”

The minister added, “The ministry will review the request of the CHMS board and students considering that the school is as an education institution.”