Ministry expects increase in medal tally at SEA GAMES

| Wani Roslan |

YB PEHIN Datu Lailaraja Major General (Rtd) Dato Paduka Seri Haji Awang Halbi bin Haji Mohd Yussof, the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports said at the 13th Legislative Council session yesterday that his ministry is expecting an increase in the medal tally by Bruneian athletes in the coming SEA Games.

The minister was responding to a query by YB Hanapi bin Mohd Siput, Legislative Council member and Village Head of Kampong Labi I, on medal target and the events to be participated by Brunei Darussalam, and also on when Brunei will host the SEA Games.

“Brunei hosted the SEA Games in 1999,” the minister reminded, adding that “hosting the event is not an easy task to shoulder, as it requires lot of planning and strategic decisions by taking into account the existing facilities, facilities to be completed and other matters.”

YB Hanapi also raised the issue of extending the Outward Bound programme to other districts that have the potential apart from Temburong District.

The minister replied that the current Outward Bound programme is presumed to be adequate and that with the completion of the Brunei-Muara to Temburong Bridge, transportation will be efficient.

“Outward Bound Brunei Darussalam (OBBD) Temburong received interna-tional recognition as one of the prestigious outward bound schools as it meets the necessary standards and it has enhanced the country’s prestige. Singapore, who has Outward Bound Singapore (OBS), is one of OBBD’s main clients,” said the minister.

He added that the proposal to extend the Outward Bound initiative to other districts can be considered in the future.