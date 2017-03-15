Ministry of Development gets $203.429M budget

| Azlan Othman |

THE Ministry of Development (MoD) has been allocated a budget of $203.429 million for the financial year 2017-2018, YB Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Bahrin bin Abdullah, Minister of Development, said during the seventh day of the 13th Legislative Council (LegCo) session yesterday.

This year’s allocation shows a decline of 15.35 per cent, or $31,350,610, compared to the previous fiscal.

Of the total budget, the minister said $102.99 million (50.60 per cent) is for staff salaries and $100.43 million (49.40 per cent) for recurring expenses. Meanwhile, $174.51 million has been earmarked separately for development expenses.

For the financial year 2017-2018, the ministry will continue to focus on customer friendliness, generating income from services and related activities and improving of cash flow management including revenue collection and dues reduction, the minister said.

Emphasis will also be given to increase cost management efficiency, with particular thrust on procurement process according to priority, through more cost-effective measures and organisational streamlining and consolidation; ensuring involvement of the private sector through Public-Private Partnership (PPP) in the implementation of projects and services; and corporatisation or privatisation of some of the services at the ministry and departments under it, he explained.

These approaches are intended to produce a balanced, cost-effective and sustainable development for the well-being of the people and the country.

This will include the housing assistance programme and the National Housing Scheme to help people who are in need as well as optimal and balanced use of land with a focus on supporting socio-economic activities, he added.

During the budget deliberation, the minister highlighted that the processing of applications will be handled more efficiently to meet the Client’s Charter (TPOR) of the ministry and departments under it and to support the government’s efforts towards improving the country’s standing in the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business ranking.

The minister also underscored other areas where his ministry will focus attention on such as implementation of government projects in the form of provision of public facilities that are commercially viable through the PPP mode; improving competency and professionalism among the personnel at the ministry through focussed resource management programmes and strengthening the contract management capacity and legal enforcement at the ministry and departments under it.