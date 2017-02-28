Minister’s visit a morale booster for PKBN trainees

NATIONAL Service Programme (PKBN) trainees yesterday had the chance to perform for the first time dawn prayers at the new facility in Batu Apoi in Temburong, with Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports Pehin Datu Lailaraja Major General (Rtd) Dato Paduka Seri Haji Awang Halbi bin Haji Mohd Yussof.

Dawn prayers with the minister has become a tradition with every PKBN intake, and it was the first time being held in Temburong.

After performing the prayers, the minister and his delegation proceeded to the PKBN Training Camp to observe a series of activities including the flag-hoisting, singing of the national anthem, reading of pledge, belting out of ‘Ready to Serve’ and recitation of prayers.

After watching trainees undergo physical training, the minister joined them for breakfast, thus marking the end of the visit.

The minister’s presence at the PKBN Training Camp was a morale booster, the trainees said.

Also present were Legislative Council member YB Haji Emran bin Haji Sabtu, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports Dato Paduka Dr Haji Affendy bin Pehin Orang Kaya Saiful Mulok Dato Seri Paduka Haji Abidin, Deputy Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports Haji Mohd Noor Jusmin bin Haji Samad, the Temburong District Officer and senior ministerial officers.