Minister urges boat operators to embrace change, bridges

| Azaraimy HH |

THE Minister of Communications, YB Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Mustappa bin Haji Sirat, said that boat operators connecting the Brunei-Muara and Temburong districts will eventually face a changing situation once the two bridges – one connecting Brunei-Muara and Temburong and the other connecting Bandar Seri Begawan and Sungai Kebun – are completed.

During the 13th Legislative Council (LegCo) session yesterday, the minister said the two bridges will bring about many benefits, but it will also affect the business of water taxis.

Thus, he asked the boat operators to be prepared when the time comes and to embrace the changes by considering the opportunities, such as an increase in demand and tourism-related advantages, which the bridges will bring.

He urged the operators to be positive and ‘berhijrah’ (migrate) from the past to the new situation.

He added that the government has established many facilities to encourage Bruneians to do business, as well as facilities to help locals upgrade themselves or obtain new skills.