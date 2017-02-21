Minister, Sheikh Al-Azhar hold fruitful discussions during courtesy call

THE affairs of Muslims, faith and preaching, Islamic law as well as issues pertaining to strengthening Muslims’ understanding of the Ahli Sunnah Wal Jama’ah sect were discussed when Minister of Religious Affairs Pehin Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin bin Pengarah Dato Paduka Haji Awang Othman paid a courtesy call to Fadhilatus Sheikh Al-Imam Al-Akbar Ustaz Dr Ahmad At-Tayyib, Sheikh Al-Azhar, the Arab Republic of Egypt.

The ceremony was held at the office of Sheikh Al-Azhar, Dirasah Street in Cairo yesterday.

The Minister of Religious Affairs expressed appreciation for the close bilateral cooperation and long-standing friendship between the Ministry of Religious Affairs (MoRA) and the University of Al-Azhar As-Sharif.

The talks also focused on efforts to engage University of Al-Azhar As-Sharif experts in the field of ‘Taranum’ in Al-Quran and ‘Qiraat’ as lecturers at Institut Tahfiz Al-Quran Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah. At the same time, this would optimise expertise and realising the Brunei’s aspiration to produce more Al-Quran readers of international standards.

Also discussed was the possibility of securing Arabic education experts, specifically for non-native speakers (Arabic Language for non-Arabic speakers), which will assist MoRA, particularly the Department of Islamic Studies in improving the skills and mastery of Arabic among teaching staff and students.

MoRA hopes to invite an Imam from the University of Al-Azhar As-Sharif to lead the Tarawikh prayers in congregation during the month of Ramadhan.

Meanwhile, Fadhilatus Sheikh Al-Imam Al-Akbar Ustaz Dr Ahmad At-Tayyib in his speech welcomed the minister and his entourage, saying that he expected relations and cooperation between both sides will be enhanced from time to time.

He also advised that Brunei Darussalam establishes an Arabic Language Centre to achieve excellence in Arabic education.

Also joining the minister during the courtesy call were Ambassador of Brunei Darussalam to the Arab Republic of Egypt Haji Abdul Kahar bin Haji Hussin and Pengiran Haji Haslin bin Pengiran Haji Ali, the Acting Principal of Institut Tahfiz Al-Quran Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah and Education and Culture Attache at the Embassy of Brunei Darussalam in Cairo.

During his stay in Cairo, the minister also had the opportunity to make working visits to two residential buildings for Bruneian students in Egypt, namely, Darussalam and An-Nur located at Hayyu Sadis, Madinat Nasr.

At present, there are 164 Brunei students studying at the University of Al-Azhar As-Sharif, 51 studying in Ma’had Qiraat Shoubra, two students at the University of Cairo, five students in Alexandria University and a student at the University of Ain Shams.