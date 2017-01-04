Minister of Religious Affairs visits Arabic preparatory school

| Danial Norjidi |

PEHIN Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin bin Pengarah Dato Paduka Haji Awang Othman, the Minister of Religious Affairs, while visiting the Bandar Seri Begawan Arabic Preparatory School (SPA BSB) yesterday highlighted the importance of school leadership to empower the Arabic Language across the country by creating an atmosphere of Arabic Language in Arabic schools.

As was explained in a press release from the Ministry of Religious Affairs, this is to develop and balance Arabic Language skills with English Language skills among the students of Arabic schools.

The minister visited the school yesterday to review and follow the preparation, evaluation, strategy and goals of the school to maintain and improve its track record of achieving excellence in Primary School Assessment (PSR).

Also participating in the visit were Dato Seri Setia Haji Abdul Aziz bin Orang Kaya Maharaja Lela Haji Mohd Yusof, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Religious Affairs, and Ustazah Hajijah binti Haji Moktal, the Acting Director of Islamic Studies.

The minister and his delegation were welcomed by the school’s Principal, Sarimah binti Haji Ahmad, along with teachers and staff of the school.

The visit began with the viewing of Year 6 students’ studies and continued with a survey of the teacher rooms, a Medical Unit Syifa Room, meeting room and hall.

During the visit, the minister was given a briefing on the school’s development plan for 2017, which was presented by the principal. It was shared that, among the school’s efforts include diversifying intervention programmes for PSR subjects and strengthening proficiency of Arabic Language and expression.

SPA BSB is located at Kilometre 2, Jalan Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha and was first established in 1984 to cater for the influx of female students to Arabic schools. SPA BSB is equipped with 30 classrooms, two ICT rooms, an administration room, a meeting room, a cafeteria and guardhouse.

The school offers core religious subjects, namely Al-Quran, Arabic Language and At-Tarbiyyah Ad-Diniyyah; general core subjects such as Bahasa Melayu, English, Mathematics, Science and MIB; as well as compulsory subjects of social studies, khat, religious practice (Amali Agama), ICT and physical education.

SPA BSB only places female students in Years 5 and 6.

This year a total of 477 students began school for the 2017 session and a total of 390 new Year 5 students will start school at SPA BSB on January 5.