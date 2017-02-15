Minister of Religious Affairs departs for Jeddah for annual Haj consultation

| Azlan Othman |

THE Minister of Religious Affairs, Pehin Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin bin Pengarah Dato Paduka Haji Awang Othman recently left for Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, together with a delegation for the annual Haj management meeting with Dr Mohammed Salih bin Tahir Bentin, the Haj and Umrah Minister of Saudi Arabia.

Coordinated by the Haj and Umrah Ministry of Saudi Arabia, this is an annual meeting at the ministerial level between countries that will be sending prospective pilgrims for this year’s Haj season.

The topics discussed at the annual consultation will include Haj management affairs, accommodation, transportation, provision and comfortable facilities for pilgrims from Brunei Darussalam.

Among the minister’s delegation were Haji Abdullah bin Haji Mohamad, the Acting Managing Director of Haj Affairs; and Haji Abdul Nasir bin Haji Bolhassan, a representative of the Royal Brunei Airlines.

Following the meeting, Pehin Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin will continue his journey to Cairo for a courtesy call and discussions with Sheikh Al-Azhar, Fadhilatus Sheikh Al-Imam Al-Akbar (Grand Sheikh of Al-Azhar University and the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Mosque) Ustaz Doktor Ahmad At-Tayyib.

The purpose of the visit is to strengthen and enhance bilateral ties that have long existed between Brunei Darussalam and Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, the oldest university in the world.

The minister will be accompanied by Pengiran Haji Haslin bin Pengiran Haji Ali, the Acting Head of Institut Tahfiz Al-Quran Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah.