Minister receives visit from Pakistan high commissioner

PEHIN Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin bin Pengarah Dato Paduka Haji Awang Othman, the Minister of Religious Affairs, yesterday received a visit from Major General (Rtd) Tariq Rashid Khan, High Commissioner of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to Brunei Darussalam at the Ministry of Religious Affair (MoRA).

Also present were Dato Paduka Awang Haji Abdul Mokti bin Haji Mohd Daud, Deputy Minister of Religious Affairs; Roslan bin Haji Taja’ah, Deputy Permanent Secretary at the MoRA; and Haji Mohd Serudin bin Haji Timbang, Acting Deputy Permanent Secretary at the MoRA.

The visit aimed to foster close ties between both countries; exchange views and experience in matters of mutual importance, as well as explore cooperation in religious matters.

The high commissioner presented his Letter of Credence to His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam on October 25, 2016.