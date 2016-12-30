Minister receives DST donation for fire victims

| Izah Azahari |

A DONATION ceremony was held yesterday at the Ministry of Home Affairs, for the fire victims of Kampong Pandai Besi ‘A’ and Kampong Lurong Dalam.

On hand to receive the donation was Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Kerna Dato Seri Setia (Dr) Haji Awang Abu Bakar bin Haji Apong, the Minister of Home Affairs, in his capacity as the joint advisor of the Kampong Pandai Besi ‘A’ and Kampong Lurong Dalam Fire Victims’ Charity Fund.

Presenting the donation on behalf of DST was Abdul Latiff bin Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Setia Dato Paduka Haji Mohd Yusof, a member of the DST Board of Directors.

The contribution is intended to ease the burdens of the families who were affected by the major fire in Kampong Ayer, on December 6.