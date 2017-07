Minister receives courtesy call from Canada High Commissioner

PEHIN Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin bin Pengarah Dato Paduka Haji Awang Othman, the Minister of Religious Affairs, yesterday received a courtesy call from Marina Laker, the High Commissioner of Canada to Brunei Darussalam, at the Dhiyafah Room, Ministry of Religious Affairs (MoRA) Building.

During the visit, both sides exchanged views on matters pertaining to laws and on experience in developing society.

Pehin Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin and Marina Laker expressed their satisfaction on the existing bilateral cooperation between Brunei Darussalam and Canada.

Also present were Dato Seri Setia Haji Abdul Aziz bin Orang Kaya Maharaja Lela Haji Mohd Yusof, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Religious Affairs, and Haji Zulkifli bin Pengarah Dato Paduka Haji Abdullah, Administration Director at the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

Marina Laker presented her Letter of Credence to His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam on January 26, 2015.