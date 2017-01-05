Minister pays motivational visit to Mahad Islam Brunei

The Minister of Religious Affairs, Pehin Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin bin Pengarah Dato Paduka Haji Awang Othman, made a motivational visit to Mahad Islam Brunei in the Tutong District on Thursday, to view the school’s 2017 intake of students for Sanah 5 (Year 5).
A total of 70 new students – comprising 42 girls and 28 boys – have been admitted into Year 5 at Mahad Islam Brunei this year, many of whom are undergoing a transition from a general education curriculum to the Arabic stream.
