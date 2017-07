Minister oversees celebration rehearsal in Temburong

| Noorhamizan Haji Mohd Mosbi |

THE Minister of Home Affairs Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Kerna Dato Seri Setia (Dr) Haji Awang Abu Bakar bin Haji Apong, as Chairman of the Executive Committee of His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam’s 71st birthday celebration, speaking with participants at the rehearsal for the celebration in Temburong District, in Pekan Bangar Civic Centre yesterday.