Minister meets students studying in Egypt

BRUNEI’S sovereignty and independence will remain forever with its Malay Islamic Monarchy (MIB). The Minister of Religious Affairs, Pehin Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin bin Pengarah Dato Paduka Haji Awang Othman, stated that Brunei is a country that upholds democratic principles that adhere with the teachings of the Ahli Sunnah Wal Jama’ah, as clearly stipulated in the ‘Titah Permasyhuran Kemerdekaan’.

These were pointed out by the minister in his special lecture during a friendly gathering with Brunei students at the Hotel Intercontinental Citystars, Cairo, in the Arab Republic of Egypt, on Saturday.

In this special lecture, the minister had described the significance of ‘Asy-Syura’ as the most important foundation in the theory of Islamic government, according to a press release issued by the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

Muslims are to manage the affairs of their lives through negotiation, discussion and meetings. The Constitution of Brunei, the minister explained, requires the establishment of the Legislative Council (LegCo) Meeting, namely the Council of Adat Istiadat, Privy Council, the Council of Ministers and the Legislative Council, as well as the Islamic Religious Council.

According to the minister, the LegCo as a whole is an ‘Isytisyari’ (consultation), which will serve advice in the form of resolutions taken to His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, which is subject to His Majesty’s consent.

The minister explained that this is not contrary to Islamic law as ‘Asy-Syura’ demands Muslims to implement it, especially in a government where the final say is given to the head of state and head of government, as mentioned in Surah Al-‘Imran, verse 159 of the Al-Quran.

Also present at the get-together event were the Ambassador of Brunei Darussalam to Egypt, Haji Abdul Kahar bin Haji Hussin; Acting Principal of the Institut Tahfiz Al-Quran Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, Ustaz Pengiran Haji Haslin bin Pengiran Haji Ali; officials of the Embassy of Brunei Darussalam in Cairo and a total of 227 students from Brunei Darussalam in the Arab Republic of Egypt.

Haji Abdul Kahar, in his speech, welcomed the minister and later also presented a talk to the students. According to the ambassador, the gathering has certainly motivated the students to strive harder for excellence.