Minister launches ‘Karnival Cinta Masjid’

| Syazwani Hj Rosli |

MINISTER of Religious Affairs Pehin Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin bin Pengarah Dato Paduka Haji Awang Othman yesterday officiated the launch of the ‘Karnival Cinta Masjid: Lakastah Ke Masjid’ at the Sultan Sharif Ali Mosque in Sengkurong.

The carnival is being held to mark the fifth year of establishment of the Syababul Iman group from the Sultan Sharif Ali Mosque.

A Tilawah Al-Quran was held prior to the launch of the event.

Organised by the Syababul Iman group, the three-day event aims to create ‘rabbani’ youths who adopt a lifestyle based on the teachings of the Al-Quran and Sunnah of Prophet Muhammad (pbuh).

It also looks to enliven mosque activities to strengthen the soul and mind, and at the same time, to have mosques serve as educational centres for the public.

The carnival activities include exhibitions set up by youth mosque members from across the nation, the Narcotics Control Bureau and Anti-Corruption Bureau; religious competitions; walkathon and cycling event; blood donation campaign; as well as religious talks and a forum.

The carnival also hopes to shed light on the actual functions of a mosque, and to enliven mosques with various religious and community activities.

Over the years, the Syababul Iman group has conducted numerous activities including its annual ‘Zero to Hero’ youth camp, ‘Journey of a Mu’min, An-Nisa Forum and Youth Protection Series,’ monthly Qiyamullail, religious lectures and ‘Syabab Prihatin.’

Deputy Minister of Religious Affairs Dato Paduka Awang Haji Abdul Mokti bin Haji Mohd Daud, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Religious Affairs, senior ministerial officials and members of the public attended the launch.