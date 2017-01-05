Minister of Education visits 2 schools in Rimba

In a continued effort to make sure the smooth start of new students in schools and to boost their motivation, Pehin Orang Kaya Indera Pahlawan Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Suyoi bin Haji Osman, the Minister of Education, personally went to visit two schools in the Brunei-Muara District.
Accompanying the minister was Pengiran Dato Paduka Haji Bahrom bin Pengiran Haji Bahar, the Deputy Minister of Education.
The minister visited the Rimba I Primary School, Cluster 4 where he was welcomed by Aji binti Haji Ahmad, Headmistress of Rimba I Primary School and Hajah Suriani binti Haji Noor Hashim, the Head of Cluster 4.
Currently there are some 422 students with a teaching force of 43 at the school.
During the visit, the minister and officials also witnessed activities in the classroom in the preschool block.
