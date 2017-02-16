Minister of Education shares report on students’ achievements

| Azlan Othman |

THE Minister of Education, Pehin Orang Kaya Indera Pahlawan Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Suyoi bin Haji Osman shared the achievements of students under the Ministry of Education in 2016.

In his speech at a dialogue session with members of the Legislative Council yesterday in Gadong, the minister said that at the primary level, a total of 4,665 government school candidates sat for Primary School Assessment (PSR) last year and the percentage of students achieving grades ‘A’ to ‘C’ for all subjects was 64.57 per cent, an increase of 1.69 per cent from the previous year.

However, it is undeniable that the target to achieve a percentage of grades ‘A’ to ‘C’ in the last two years was not reached. The Ministry of Education did not give up and continued to work through Primary Education Initiatives (PEI) to improve the achievement of our students at the PSR level, the minister said.

On the secondary level, from 7,023 candidates who sat for the examinations, a total of 3,036 candidates (or 43.23 per cent) achieved at least four credits at the ‘O’ Levels/IGCSE. A total of 1,071 candidates (15.25 per cent) obtained eight to 11 credits at the ‘O’ Levels/IGCSE, while a total of 2,497 candidates (35.55 per cent) gained five to 11 credits at the ‘O’ Levels/IGCSE. Students who obtained at least five ‘O’ Levels among the government schools reached 37.01 per cent.

On the post-secondary level, for Sixth form students, a total of 1,796 students under the Ministry of Education sat for the Brunei-Cambridge GCE ‘A’ Levels. Overall, a total of 1,574 students (87.64%) of students gained at least 2 ‘A’ Levels, an increase of 3.26% compared with the previous year.

At the level of technical and vocational education institutions, in the last three years (2014 to 2016), showed that Institute of Brunei Technical Education (IBTE) continues to be the focus of students to attend programmes related to technical and vocational education. 2,385 students enrolled in 2014, 2,525 in 2015 and 2,124 in 2016. Meanwhile, 7,149 students graduated from IBTE from 2014 to 2016.

Some achievements in higher learning institutions can also be seen. Last year alone, Universiti Brunei Darussalam (UBD) has produced 3,719 graduates, Universiti Teknologi Brunei (UTB) produced 1,402 graduates, Universiti Islam Sultan Sharif Ali (UNISSA) produced 329 graduates and Politeknik Brunei (PB) produced 1,273 graduates last year.

In order to produce graduates that are more marketable, Institut Teknologi Brunei (ITB), which is now named Universiti Teknologi Brunei, received cooperation from Zhejiang University to award degrees to its first cohort of the Bachelor of Engineering in Chemical and Process Engineering. They have also been working with Hengyi Industries.

Meanwhile, UNISSA, in the effort to strengthen the implementation of the Syariah Penal Code Order 2013, has last year produced the first graduates of the Dual Degree programme of Bachelor of Laws and Bachelor of Syariah Law (LL B and BSL) where the study duration takes five years and has been producing graduates of the Syariah Criminal Justice Certificate System.

The minister expressed delight with the increase of the signing of Memorandums of Understanding between Politeknik Brunei with private parties such as Telekom Brunei Berhad (TelBru) and DST industry to produce highly marketable post-graduates.