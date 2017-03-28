Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports receives Malaysian delegation

| Fizah HAB |

THE Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports, Pehin Datu Lailaraja Major General (Rtd) Dato Paduka Seri Haji Awang Halbi bin Haji Mohd Yussof received a courtesy call from the Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment Sabah Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Masidi bin Manjun, at the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports (MCYS) yesterday. The pair discussed and exchanged views concerning the development of culture and efforts being carried out to develop tourism in both countries.

The High Commissioner of Malaysia to Brunei Darussalam, Datuk Ghulam Jelani bin Khanizaman; Permanent Secretaries at the MCYS, Datin Paduka Dr Hajah Norlila binti Dato Paduka Haji Abdul Jalil and Haji Mohd Noor Jusmin bin Haji Abdul Samad as well as senior officers at the ministry were also present.