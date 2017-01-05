Minister continues visits with stop at Belait Arabic School

| Daniel Lim & Azaraimy HH |

THE Minister of Religious Affairs, Pehin Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin bin Pengarah Dato Paduka Haji Awang Othman, visited Belait Arabic School yesterday morning.

The minister was welcomed by the School’s Principal, Hajah Noramalina binti Haji Mohd Ali along with staff and teachers of the school.

The minister was accompanied by the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Dato Seri Setia Haji Abdul Aziz bin Orang Kaya Maharaja Lela Haji Mohd Yusof; Acting Deputy Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Haji Zulkifli bin Panglima Asgar Dato Paduka Haji Abdullah and Acting Director of Islamic Studies, Ustazah Hajijah binti Haji Moktal.

The school currently has 199 students enrolled in the school curriculum this year, 96 of which are male and 103 are female.

The visit began with the observation of classes in session, which included creative learning in solving Math problems, quizzes from Science class and sentence structures in Arabic.

Soon after, the principal delivered a briefing titled ‘School Progress Plan for 2017’.

According to Acting Director of Islamic Studies, the purpose of this visit was to “observe the progress of lessons being conducted in the school, and to provide any support the school requires for students to excel in their studies”.

Belait Arabic School’s applied initiative has allowed the school to acquire better coaching, sharing of information and involvement from parents, intensive classes, co-operative learning and spiritual resilience programmes.