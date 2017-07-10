Minister calls for more unity and teamwork between MoE, teachers, students

| James Kon |

THE Minister of Education Pehin Orang Kaya Indera Pahlawan Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Suyoi bin Haji Osman in a Hari Raya speech yesterday called for all personnel under the Ministry of Education (MoE) to capitalise on the festive occasion to reinforce the spirit of unity and teamwork among officers, teachers and students, for the education advancement of Brunei Darussalam.

The minister’s speech was delivered during the MoE’s Hari Raya celebration themed ‘Yang Jauh Didekati’ at the multipurpose hall of the Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah School. The minister and his spouse were guests of honour at the event attended by around 400 officers and staff from the MoE.

The minister also conveyed his festive greetings to the entire workforce of the ministry.

The event was organised by the Department of Schools Inspectorate, the Special Education Unit, and the Science, Technology and Environment Partnership (STEP) Centre.

The Deputy Minister of Education Pengiran Dato Paduka Haji Bahrom bin Pengiran Haji Bahar and former permanent secretary Dr Haji Junaidi bin Haji Abdul Rahman and his wife also attended the event.

A Nasyid competition between four teams was also held, which was won by the Wardatul Jannah team with a score of 87 per cent. Second place went to Simfoniah al-Muallim with a score of 83 per cent, while Al-Barakah took third place with 77 per cent. Fourth place went to Nur Al-fitri with a score of 76 per cent.