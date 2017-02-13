Minister attends ‘My Prosperous Mosque, Blessed Nation’ programme

| Azlan Othman |

THE mosque is the house of Allah the Almighty, and worshipping at mosques and praying in congregation has more benefits than praying individually.

The ‘My Prosperous Mosque, Blessed Nation’ programme at the Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Mosque in the capital organised by the Ministry of Religious Affairs (MoRA) through the Mosque Affairs Department, Islamic Da’wah Centre and Islamic Syiar Development Division in collaboration with the mosque is a weekly programme and an invitation to increase the presence of congregates at mosques and to continuously perform the obligatory dawn prayer.

The programme also provides an opportunity for visitors of ‘Bandarku Ceria’ held weekly in the capital to begin their day to reap the blessings by participating in the obligatory prayer in congregation and get rewards through reading ‘Wirid’ after prayer and religious activities.

Yesterday’s programme had a religious talk titled ‘Fit or Faith’ by Ustaz Isham bin Haji Ismail, a speaker from the Islamic Da’wah Centre.

Attending the congregation was Pehin Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin bin Pengarah Dato Paduka Haji Awang Othman, Minister of Religious Affairs.

Also present was Dato Paduka Awang Haji Abdul Mokti bin Haji Mohd Daud, Deputy Minister of Religious Affairs and spouse.

The programme was also attended by the trainees of the National Service Programme (PKBN).