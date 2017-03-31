Mini-grant for youth leaders for ‘Saving Kampong Ayer’

| Aziz Idris |

TWO local youth leaders were awarded a mini-grant from the Young Southeast Asian Leaders Initiative (YSEALI) SEA Camp held in Coron, Palawan, the Philippines, recently for their winning project ‘Saving Kampong Ayer’.

Nineteen-year-old Shima binti Haji Misli, 2nd-Year Biology student from Universiti Brunei Darussalam and Hizaam bin Haji Abdul Haris, 22, an environmental science graduate from Washington DC won the hearts of the YSEALI SEA Camp mentors and will use the funding to conduct the environmental project in Kampong Ayer by mid May 2017.

‘Saving Kampong Ayer’ is a one-day environmental education workshop on waste management involving 30 elementary school students aged 10-11 year residing at the water village.

The 30 school students will automatically become “eco-prefects” and teach their peers on the importance of conserving Brunei’s most valuable heritage as well as educate students on proper waste management.

According to Shima, during an interview held at Starbucks, Mabohai Shopping Complex yesterday, the project was based on useful information obtained during the camp which focused on conservation and climate change from mentors and environmental specialists from the region.

“The camp taught us leadership and training programmes that empower youth to take action on environmental issues through fun-filled activities,” she added. The project also has a deeper meaning for them, as both their grandparents originated from Kampong Ayer.

Hizaam recalled the stories told by his grandparents reminiscing about the old days when growing up in the water village. “Kampong Ayer was cleaner back then, with less trash, less pollution. Sometimes the water was clear, you can see the fish,” he sighed.

“We want our young participants to realise that sustainable living, even in urbanised setting, can still be achieved, and that progress and conservation of the environment can go together,” added Hizaam.

Overall, the goal is to promote an eco-friendly culture starting from primary schools and produce the country’s next generation of environmental leaders. There will be a workshop on project planning where the students will be expected to present solutions to various environment-related problems, he added.

The YSEALI SEA Camp held from March 15 to 22, is one of the US government’s programmes to promote ocean conservation.

Some 30 youth leaders from across Southeast Asia underwent a week-long intensive environmental education and leadership programme with outdoor activities, workshops, and panel discussions.