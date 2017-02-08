MinCom presents its five-year strategic plan

| Wani Roslan |

THE Ministry of Communications (MinCom) in its effort to provide a better transport and communication system has structured five key areas in its Strategic Plan (2017-2022) that are still being considered and refined.

This was stated by Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Mustappa bin Haji Sirat, Minister of Communications, in a Muzakarah (lecture) session with the representatives of the MinCom and members of the Legislative Council (LegCo) yesterday, which took place at the Al-Mahabbah Meeting Room at the ministry.

The minister explained that the first strategy is focussed on customers, whereby the departments under the Ministry of Communications will pay more attention to the aspirations and needs of the public and establish a harmonious and friendly relationship with customers.

The second strategy is to strengthen the regulatory framework by revaluating the laws and regulations related to transport and communications with the aim to enhance connectivity and reliability of the public transport system and increase the ridership from 1.9 million to 3-3.5 million in 2020.

“The regulatory framework plays an important role. Communication is important to ensure the people have the opportunity or economic activities to engage in entrepreneurial activities. The roles of communication and transportation are to ensure the mobility of every citizen and resident, making sure it’s convenient, smooth and runs without any hindrance,” said the minister.

The third strategy is to achieve efficiency and cost effective management in the framework of public-private partnership (PPP) or corporatisation.

This strategy aims to make the ministry’s system management more convenient and create an approach for the public and private sectors to collaborate closely. In PPP, the public sector has the time and space, while the private sector has the resources and in facing the economic challenges, cooperation should be enhanced to utilise the existing resources, the minister said.

The fourth strategy is to improve the infrastructure including ports and airports. It is a continuous effort of the ministry to improve services for the public with the aim of increasing economic activity, the minister added.

The fifth strategy is to focus on Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) to cultivate the aspect of security, health and environmental care in the management of communication and transportation.

“The strategic plan will also be emphasising on achievements or a performance-based approach in providing services particularly to improve people’s movement and mobility in line with efforts to contribute to national economic growth. This is to ensure that all these comforts have their own specific goals,” said the minister.

“With connectivity and reliability, the contribution of the communication sector to the country’s economic development will be more substantive by providing more business space and employment opportunities,” he added.

Yesterday’s session also featured the ministry’s plan for 2017 which include major initiatives to better public transport, road safety and mobile phone coverage.

The event was a platform to discuss viewpoints and suggestions on how to improve service quality standards and operational efficiency while providing participants the opportunity to share and exchange information on relevant issues.

Also present was Haji Azhar bin Haji Ahmad, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Communications as well as heads of divisions and departments under the Ministry of Communications.