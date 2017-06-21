MinCom holds Tahlil ceremony at Royal Mausoleum

| Azlan Othman |

THE Ministry of Communications (MinCom) and departments under it recently organised a recitation of Surah Yaasiin, Tahlil and Doa Arwah at the Royal Mausoleum for the late parents of His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Muhammad Jamalul Alam and Al-Marhumah Duli Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Damit binti Al-Marhum Pengiran Bendahara Pengiran Anak Abdul Rahman.

Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Mustappa bin Haji Sirat, the Minister of Communications, led the delegation.

The Tahlil ceremony is an annual event to glorify the holy month of Ramadhan and to gain rewards and blessings from Allah the Al-mighty.