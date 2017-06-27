Militants used water route to beat Philippine offensive

Marawi, Philippines (AFP) – Extremist militants occupying parts of a southern Philippine city used a water route to bring in ammunition and evacuate wounded fighters, helping them withstand a five-week military offensive, the army said on Tuesday. The extremists fighting under the black banner of the Islamic State (IS) group have remained holed up in pockets of Marawi, weathering daily air and artillery bombardment and deadly urban street battles. More details in Wednesday’s Bulletin.
Lasting peace and stability is paramount: His Majesty
THE people of Brunei should consider themselves blessed to have lasting peace and stability, said His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzadd...Read more