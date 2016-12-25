How Michelle Obama followed her own path

| Darlene Superville |

WASHINGTON (AP) – When Michelle Obama considered the daunting prospect of becoming first lady, she avoided turning to books by her predecessors for guidance.

Instead, she turned inward.

“I didn’t want to be influenced by how they defined the role,” Mrs Obama once said. She instinctively knew she had to define the job “very uniquely and specifically to me and who I was”.

That meant doing it her way: shaping the role around her family, specifically her two young daughters, and not letting her new responsibilities consume her.

Throughout her eight years, Mrs Obama has been a powerful, if somewhat enigmatic, force in her husband’s White House. She chose her moments in the often unforgiving spotlight with great care and resisted pressure to become more engaged in the mudslinging of partisan politics.

At times, she’s been more traditional than some expected – or wanted from this first lady. At other times, she’s been eager to update stuffy conventions associated with the office.

As she navigated her way through, the woman who grew up on the South Side of Chicago discovered a talent for television and a comfort with Hollywood A-listers, haute couture and social media. And she used all of those elements to promote her causes – childhood obesity, support for military families, girls’ education – with at least some success.

When she leaves the White House next month just a few days after celebrating her 53rd birthday, Mrs Obama will do so not just as a political figure, but as a luminary with international influence. Friends say she charted that path largely on her own.

“What she did was she sort of listened to herself and allowed her own inner voice and strength and direction to lead her in the way that felt most authentic to her,” Oprah Winfrey told The Associated Press. “And I think watching somebody makes you want to do that for yourself.”

Mrs Obama grappled with the childhood obesity issue before becoming first lady; a doctor had warned her about her daughters’ weight.

At the White House, she decided to share her experience with the country and started by planting the first vegetable garden there in more than 60 years. That led the following year, in 2010, to the launch of her anti-childhood-obesity initiative, “Let’s Move”.

The first lady appealed to elected officials, food makers, sellers, restaurant chains and others to try to make healthy food more accessible.

She lobbied lawmakers to add more fruit, vegetables and whole grains, and limit fat, sugar and sodium in the federal school lunch programme.

That led to the first update to the programme in decades, and for Mrs Obama the process was akin to a crash course in Washington sausage-making. Mrs Obama’s effort was not universally welcomed. Republicans in Congress wanted to reverse the rules.

Others said Mrs. Obama was acting like the “food police”. Even the kids she wanted to help added to the backlash. Some students posted photos of lunches they found unappealing on Twitter with the hashtag #ThanksMichelleObama, or simply tossed the food into the trash.