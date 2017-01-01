Meteorological Department updates Brunei WX app

The Brunei Darussalam Meteorological Department (BDMD) has updated its mobile application ‘Brunei WX’ with new features such as the marine forecast and six-part daily forecast.
The app also has simpler weather icons and notifies users with warnings, advisories and updated informationon the condition of the weather and seas.
With the motto ‘helping you understand weather better’, the app has received an encouraging response from the public with around 21,000 downloads for Android users and 16,100 for iPhone users.
