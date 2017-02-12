MESB organises welding inspector course

| Fadley Faisal |

MOZZAT Enterprise Sdn Bhd (MESB), an Integrated Inspection Service Provider to Brunei Shell Petroleum Sdn Bhd (BSP), recently organised a CSWIP (Certificate Scheme for Welding and Inspection Personnel) 3.1 Welding Inspector course from February 6-10 in Kuala Belait for MESB’s local staff members in collaboration with TWI (Training Welding Institute) Malaysia.

A total of 14 personnel completed the training and certification from both Mozzat and BSP inspection staffs. MESB’s Contract Manager B Chandramohan said that international training and certification will increase the local Bruneian competency on their inspection work and will also bring more job opportunities in their field mainly in the oil and gas industries.