Merging Bruneian cuisine with the art of gastronomy

| Aziz Idris |

IN A bid to create awareness on the local cuisines of Brunei in a more sophisticated fashion, the Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism (MPRT) launched an inaugural Brunei Gastronomy Week which will be held from February 22 – 26 at 15 participating hoteliers and restaurants.

This is an initiative by the ministry through the Brunei Tourism Board and held in conjunction with the upcoming 33rd National Day celebrations in collaboration with several hotels and restaurants including Royal Brunei Airlines, Brunei Press Sdn Bhd and the Association of Travel Agents Brunei.

Officiating the launching of Brunei Gastronomy Week was the Minister of Primary Resources and Tourism, Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Ali bin Haji Apong in a ceremony held at Setia Pahlawan Hall at the ministry’s building yesterday.

The highlight of the ceremony was the food on display from the 15 participating food and beverage (F&B) players including the popular Bamboo Chicken – an authentic Bruneian delicacy reflecting Brunei’s culinary diversity and expansive gastronomy.

Other Bruneian delicacies included Acar Buah-Buahan, Sup Kembayau, Sup Tahai, Ambuyat, Soto Brunei, Nasi Katok, Daging Masak Kunyit and not forgetting Brunei’s sweet-treats such as Wajid, Cendol and Selurut. All dishes are served in more presentable and innovative ways.

Royal Brunei Airlines will also be serving local cuisines in all regional flights on February 23. The airline will collaborate with travel agencies in packaging the programme for visiting tourists who are currently visiting the country.

Meanwhile, the 15 participating hotels and restaurants will also be promoting their own signature dishes, whereby Brunei cuisines are served as the highlights of their respective buffet or ala carte menu.

The participating agencies for the Brunei Gastronomy Week include D’Anggerek Serviced Apartments Charcoal BBQ and Grill Restaurant, MyTown Editing House, Orchid Garden Hotel, Keoja Hotel, Radisson Hotel, Seasons Restaurant (Royal Brunei Catering), Tarindak D’Seni, Tarindak D’Polo, The Brunei Hotel, The Coffee Bean Brunei, The Empire Hotel & Country Club, The Rizqun International Hotel, URBN Kitchen and V-Plaza Hotel (Kuala Belait).

In addition, cuisine served during the gastronomy week will also take part in a rating programme. The programme will be judged by several criteria by a few appointed judges. Judges will be sampling the dishes served at various participating hotels and restaurants and the winners will be announced at the Tourism Industry Award ceremony which is expected to be held tentatively in April 2017.

“We need to build stronger links between our local chefs and internationally renowned chefs if we are to succeed in building an innovative and vibrant food industry. We want to build and heighten the level of skilled personnel within the F&B industry,” noted Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Ali in his speech during the launching yesterday.

He added that the ministry through the Tourism Board will work closely with relevant agencies such as the Manpower Planning Council, education institutions, Department of Economic Planning and Development (JPKE) to support Bruneians who are driven and passionate in the culinary industry, and want to further excel and gain international experience in order to achieve world class recognition.

Among the objectives of the event are to celebrate Brunei and create awareness on Bruneian cuisine, to encourage more hotels and restaurants to serve Bruneian cuisines in a more sophisticated way, to further improve on the state and elevate the presentation of Bruneian dishes to be served as part of a fine dining experience or at receptions held within or outside the country, and to provide a unique Bruneian gastronomical experience to visitors within or outside Brunei.