Media test-drive Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition

| Izah Azahari |

QAF Eurokars Sdn Bhd, the premier dealership in Brunei for world-famous automobile brand Porsche, invited representatives of the media to have a closer look at the Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition, at its showroom yesterday.

Members of the media were also given opportunity to test-drive the latest model.

The special edition Cayenne is easily recognisable at first glance by its distinctive sporty appearance and premium-quality features that are offered at a very attractive price.

During the test drive, members of the media were given a demonstration of the Porsche Cayenne’s stability, especially at roundabouts as well as the vehicle’s sports mode.

The test drive was aimed at highlighting the feel and performance of the Cayenne Platinum Edition which is equipped with the latest and sophisticated technology.

Porsche uses the Platinum Edition designation for selected model series that are offered for only a limited time.