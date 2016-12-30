Media select 6th weekly pre-draw winners for Red Bull

| Wani Roslan |

MEMBERS of the media yesterday randomly drew a total of 28 winners for the 6th Weekly Pre-Draw of the Red Bull ‘Guess and Win’ Contest at the office of Kingston Beverage and Creamery Sdn Bhd.

The prize presentation for the 6th weekly pre-draw will be held today at the Utama Grand Superstore at The Mall in Gadong where the winners will draw their own prizes according to the number they picked individually.

There are eight weekly draws and a grand final draw. In which each weekly draw, 28 prizes are given away comprising three $50 supermarket shopping vouchers, three Secret Recipe vouchers worth $30 each, 12 movie tickets for two persons worth $16 per set and 12 cans of Red Bull Less Sugar drinks for 10 lucky winners.

The contest which started from November 1, 2016 is still ongoing and will end on January 15, 2017, where the grand final draw will be held at the Consumer Fair at the International Convention Centre (ICC) in Berakas on January 22.

The final draw will see two grand prizes – air tickets worth $2,000 each, three first prizes of air tickets worth $1,600 each, three second prizes of air tickets worth $1,000 each, and 18 of the third prizes are $200 shopping vouchers.

To participate in the contest, simply purchase any can of Red Bull Energy Drink and drop the completed entry form with one pull ring attached into the drop boxes located at major supermarkets and mini marts throughout Brunei.