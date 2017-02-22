Media representatives test drive Nissan Note

| Wani Roslan |

THE e-POWER, Nissan’s newest drive system, is a significant milestone in the electrification strategy under Nissan’s Intelligent Mobility.

The system adds a small gasoline engine to charge the high-output battery when necessary and eliminates the need for an external charger while offering the same high-output.

As part of the Nissan A2Z Tour 2016 in Japan, media representatives were given the opportunity to test drive the Nissan Note to experience the e-POWER and get a feel of the technology contributing to its performance.

The car’s engine is near-silent despite its strong acceleration, providing drivers with a pleasant driving experience.

The Nissan Note was easy to handle and when lifting your feet off the accelerator pedal, the car slows down on its own faster than most cars.

One highlight of the e-POWER is its delivery of massive torque which enhances drive response resulting in smooth acceleration akin to a full electric vehicle. It relies on the engine much less frequently and its fuel efficiency is comparable to the conventional hybrids.

The technology of the e-POWER system features a full electric motor drive; the gasoline engine is not connected to the wheels but is used for charging the battery.

The e-POWER is another step taken by Nissan towards achieving the vision of zero-emission through a new and more efficient electric powertrain that use various fuels to cater to the different requirements of the world’s markets.