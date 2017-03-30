MCYS presents Long Service Medal to 23

| Azlan Othman |

THE Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports (MCYS) yesterday presented Long Service Medal (PKL) to 23 officers and staff to mark His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam’s 70th birth anniversary.

The medals were presented by the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports Pehin Datu Lailaraja Major General (Rtd) Dato Paduka Seri Haji Awang Halbi bin Haji Mohd Yussof.

The Permanent Secretary at the MCYS Haji Mohd Noor Jusmin bin Haji Abdul Samad said that the officers and staff who received PKL comprise those who have contributed meritoriously and excellently to the government for the last 20 years.

They received the medals for showing unwavering support and loyalty to His Majesty, for their good track record in services as well as for their decent character and commendable personality along with good performance, he added.

“The ceremony is meaningful and significant as we celebrate and reward the excellence of those who have fulfilled the aspiration of the ministry and the nation. The ministry congratulates the recipients and believes that the awards will stimulate the ministry to be more focused on performance management as it is directly related to the success of an organisation,” he noted.

Haji Mohd Noor Jusmin added that regular performance management is required to assess the strengths and weaknesses of staff and it gives immediate feedback. Such feedback will help the officers deliver more productive and high quality services.

Also in attendance at the ceremony was the Permanent Secretary at the ministry Datin Paduka Dr Hajah Norlila binti Dato Paduka Haji Abdul Jalil, heads of departments, senior officers and staff of the ministry.