MCYS holds Nuzul Al-Quran celebration

THE Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports (MCYS) and departments under it recently held a Nuzul Al-Quran celebration at the Di-Gadong Hall of the MCYS Building.

Attending as the guest of honour was Pehin Datu Lailaraja Major General (Rtd) Dato Paduka Seri Haji Awang Halbi bin Haji Mohd Yussof, the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports.

Also present was Datin Paduka Dr Hajah Norlila binti Dato Paduka Haji Abdul Jalil and Haji Noor Jusmin bin Haji Abdul Samad, Permanent Secretaries at the MCYS; as well as heads of departments, officers and staff of MCYS.

The event began with a mass Zohor prayer and continued with a lecture by Ustaz Haji Abdul Salam bin Haji Abdul Rahman, guest lecturer from the Islamic Daâ€™wah Centre.

A Khatam Al-Quran was also held for officers and staff of MCYS and departments under it to mark the completion of recitation of 30 Juzuks held throughout the month of Ramadhan.

The Khatam began with the recitation of Surah Al-Fatihah led by Pehin Datu Lailaraja Major General (Rtd) Dato Paduka Seri Haji Awang Halbi followed by the recitation of Doa Takhtim led by Ustaz haji Abdul Halim bin Haji Fuad.

The event concluded with the recitation of â€˜Doa Allah Peliharakan Sultan dan Negaraâ€™ by Ustaz Haji Abdul Salam.

The event was held to remember and appreciate Nuzul Al-Quran and cultivate interest in reading and practise the content of Al-Quran while at the same time enjoying the glory of Allah the Almightyâ€™s greatness through Al-Quran.