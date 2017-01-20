Mass prayers held at KB mosque

| Daniel Lim |

A RELIGIOUS ceremony was held yesterday at the Muhammad Jamalul Alam Mosque in Kuala Belait to remember the victims of road accidents.

The Belait District Officer, Haji Haris bin Othman, was guest of honour at the event, which was also attended by heads of government departments, village heads and mosque officials.

The Acting Chief of the Land Transport Department’s (JPD) Belait branch, Haji Suhaili bin Haji Umar, said, “This event aims to remind the public to adhere to traffic rules and make the roads as safe as possible.

“We hope that this will help to reduce road accidents and lessen the number of (road accident) victims.”

The event, which began with mass Hajat prayers followed by recitations of Ratib Al-Attas, Yaasiin and Doa Tahlil, concluded with mass Asar prayer.