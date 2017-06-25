Mass Al-Quran recitation to mark His Majestyâ€™s Golden Jubilee

|Â Â Â Â Ishan IbrahimÂ Â Â Â |

AROUND 200 adults, youths and children from the community of Kampong Sungai Akar and its surrounding areas recently held a mass Al-Quran recitation.

The ceremony at the Rashidah Saâ€™adatul Bolkiah Mosque after the Asar prayer, was part of organised recitations of Al-Quran and the Tasmik Al-Quran for the 50 times Khatam Al-Quran ceremony held to mark the Golden Jubilee of His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Muâ€™izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar â€˜Ali Saifuddien Saâ€™adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalamâ€™s reign.

Organised by the Village Consultative Council (MPK) of Kampong Sungai Akar and Rashidah Saâ€™adatul Bolkiah Mosque Takmir Committee, the religious event was also participated by Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Ali bin Haji Apong, the Minister of Primary Resources and Tourism.

This was the second time the mass recital session was held.

The session included a recitation of Al-Quran Juzuk 10, individual recitations, progress assessment of the participants and Sungkai feast followed by Maghrib prayers.

The event is hoped to encourage the regular recitation of Al-Quran and the holding of more religious activities in mosques throughout the community.