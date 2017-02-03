Man prevented from suicide leap from hospital window

A quick-thinking samaritan managed to prevent a suicidal 21-year-old man from jumping off the top storey of the Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha (RIPAS) Hospital, Thursday morning.
Horrified crowds watched as the unnamed man stood on a narrow window ledge, threatening to jump, while one bystander climbed up beside him and attempted to talk him out of committing suicide.
Pictures and videos, which went viral after the incident, show the samaritan nearly falling off, while grabbing hold of the young man.
More details in Friday’s Borneo Bulletin.