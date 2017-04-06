Man indicted on five counts of cheating

| Fadley Faisal |

AN alleged impostor who had been on the police manhunt list was charged at the Bandar Magistrate’s Court over the weekend, but no plea was recorded.

Mohammad Sambari bin Haji Abu Bakar was indicted on five counts of cheating an employee of a car rental company between December 2016 and January 2017.

Magistrate Pengiran Shahyzul Khairuddin bin Pengiran Haji Abdul Rahman ordered the defendant remanded at Jerudong Prison after hearing DPP Amiriah binti Haji Ali submit that the defendant has no known permanent address.

The defendant was previously convicted on multiple charges of cheating and impersonation in 2010 and 2012, which landed him prison sentences on both occasions.

The unrepresented defendant will appear again in court this Saturday, for a further mention of the case.