Malaysia records 1.4M visits from Brunei in 2016

| Azlan Othman |

MALAYSIA recorded some 1.4 million visits by Bruneian travellers in 2016, making the Sultanate its fifth largest market after Singapore (13.3 million), Indonesia (3.1 million), China (2.1 million), Thailand (1.8 million), Tourism Malaysia figures revealed.

The Asean region continued to be the largest contributor of tourist arrivals for Malaysia with a 75.8 per cent share of the total arrivals. Thailand registered the highest growth of 32.5 per cent, followed by Laos (+27 per cent), Brunei (+22.7 per cent), Indonesia (+9.4 per cent) and Singapore (+2.6 per cent).

Malaysia received a total 26.8 million tourists in 2016 compared to 25.7 million tourists in 2015, a rise of four per cent.

Correspondingly, tourist receipts rose by 18.8 per cent contributing RM82.1 billion to Malaysia’s revenue against RM69.1 billion in 2015, which translates to an average per capita expenditure of RM3,068.2.

Total receipts in shopping also recorded positive growth, with RM26 billion in 2016 compared to RM21.6 billion in 2015, an increase of 20.3 per cent. The average length of stay of a tourists increased 0.4 per cent in 2016 to 5.9 nights.

Malaysia’s stronger tourism performance in 2016 is attributed to improved flight accessibility and travel facilitation as well as the foreign exchange rate, Tourism Malaysia said.

In 2015, some 1.13 million Bruneian tourists visited Malaysia while tourist arrivals stood at 1.21 million and 1.23 million in 2014 and 2013 respectively.