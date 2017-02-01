Malaysia-Brunei immigration meeting planned for March

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN (Bernama) – Numerous technical aspects on immigration issues between Brunei Darussalam and Malaysia are expected to be scrutinised and finalised at an officer-level meeting planned for March.

Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Home Affairs of Malaysia said it was hoped that the discussion could ease the business of border crossing between Brunei, Sabah and Sarawak, especially with the impending completion of the Pan Borneo Highway.

He cited the 16 check points travellers from Sabah to Sarawak had to go through for a return journey because the route is through Brunei.

A new approach with the assistance of Brunei was needed to facilitate travel involving the two Malaysian states, he said.

“It is a continuation of the agreement and understanding between Malaysia and Brunei. The discussion will facilitate the standard operation procedures in the aspect of methods and technical issues and the laws, especially when the Pan Borneo Highway is fully completed,” he said.

This was said by Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi at a media conference after a meeting with Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Kerna Dato Seri Setia (Dr) Haji Awang Abu Bakar bin Haji Apong, Minister of Home Affairs.

Earlier, Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is here on a one-day visit, had paid a courtesy call on His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam at the Istana Nurul Iman.

Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the March meeting would also touch on the transfer of convicts between Sabah and Sarawak as Brunei wanted clear standard operating procedures on this taking into consideration the the legal and security aspects.

“The discussion will also address the issue of intelligence information sharing and methods to overcome cross-border crimes and terrorists, especially terrorists involved in Katibah Nusantara on the run,” he said.

“We will do our level best without disturbing the existing legal systems, but there is a specific understanding at the operational level which will be implemented by both nations,” he added.

He said the Malaysia-Brunei annual consultation which was planned for September or November was also expected to solve numerous issues due to the firm ties between the leadership of both nations.

Meanwhile, Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi also thanked His Majesty for using a S92 helicopter and a ship to search for victims of the catamaran tragedy off the coast of Sabah, in its waters.

Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi also met with Pehin Datu Singamanteri Colonel (Rtd) Dato Seri Setia (Dr) Awang Haji Mohammad Yasmin bin Haji Umar, Minister of Energy and Industry at the Prime Minister’s Office.

Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi also had an audience with His Royal Highness Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah ibni His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah, the Crown Prince and Senior Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office, at Qashr Al-Meezaan and was feted at a banquet before returning home.