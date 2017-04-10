Malay Language is Brunei identity

| Dr Muhammad Hadi bin Muhammad Melayong Senior Special Duties Officer, Secretariat Office, MIB Supreme Council |

AS BRUNEIANS, we should know the origins of the Malay Language which passed through generations and accept it as one of our national identities.

His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam in a titah in relation to the concept of Malay Islamic Monarchy (MIB) had highlighted the positive values of the Malay Language, which represents the Bruneian identity.

His Majesty said that “nobody can deny, that the Malay Language is the most effective tool to unite people together. We would not be recognised as a sovereign nation and have an identity without our language”.

The people of Brunei have their own language which is used as a means of communication in their everyday life.

The teachings of Islam also leverages the Malay Language as a means to disseminate, understand and practice religion.

The Malay monarchy upholds the values of cultural tradition, practiced in Brunei royal customs. Under the philosophy of MIB, the Malay Language eventually became one of the factors for the survival of Bruneian identity.

In accordance with the duties of the Office of the Secretariat of the Supreme Council of MIB, which is to disseminate the values of MIB and to encourage the use of the Malay Language as the official language in Brunei Darussalam, from 21st to 24th of Zulkaedah 1437H, corresponding to August 24 to 27, 2016, the author accepted the invitation from the Indonesian Linguistics Society to present a paper entitled ‘The Bruneian Identity’ in the Congress of the International Society of Linguistics Indonesia with the theme ‘Menggali Kekayaan Bahasa Nusantara’, held at Udayana University in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia.

It is a conference held bi-annually, organised by the Linguistic Society of Indonesia.

More than 200 papers were presented by linguists and academicians from local and international universities such as Malaysia, Japan, the United States, the Netherlands, Australia and Singapore.

Brunei Darussalam was represented by the author, who focused on issues that were challenging Brunei’s culture and tradition – both of which represent her identity as MIB.

Two speakers from Malaysia and Indonesia discussed similar issues faced by Bali’s community in Indonesia and the Remun community in Sarawak.

Based on the Constitution of Brunei 1959, amendments 2004 and 2008, enshrined in Section 82 (1), ‘Malay is the official language of the State’.

Legally, this has been running for more than 55 years. However, from the perspective of history, the Malay Language has been the staple language in Brunei since more than 600 years ago, going back to the era when Islam became the official religion in Brunei, led by Awang Alak Betatar in 1368.

Language plays a vital role as a fundamental unification and solidarity tool of the people living in Brunei, and as a system to communicate between nations of different cultural backgrounds, ethnicities and religions.

Brunei Malay people are recognisable through their use of Bahasa Melayu Brunei and Jawi script, understood by the people of Brunei, which is consistent with its position as the country’s official language.

The Malay Language is used in the course of official administrative and office affairs, both in literatures and speeches.

Jawi writing also continues to grow through the use and practice of the Malay Language.

During the National Al-Quran Reading Competition for Adults on January 14, 1991, His Majesty stated:

“Kita adalah tidak mahu kehilangan tulisan Jawi, sebab itulah satu-satunya yang agung dan besar dari warisan yang masih tinggal boleh kita banggakan. Kehilangan tulisan ini akan banyak menjejaskan kepentingan-kepentingan kita seperti pudarnya semangat nasional dan binasanya agama, kerana fungsi tulisan jawi juga mendukung kedua-dua perkara tersebut.

“….Sesungguhnya kita bukanlah menolak Rumi sebagai budaya universal tetapi nisbah kepada kita orang Islam dan orang Brunei, maka Jawi itu adalah mustahak hidup dan diberi nafas selaras dengan tulisan Rumi.”

Translation of Titah:

“We do not want to lose the Jawi script, because it is a great heritage that is still alive which we all can be proud of. The loss of this script would greatly impact our nationalism spirit and religion, as the function of Jawi script serves both of these things.

“…. We are not rejecting Roman (alphabet script) as a universal culture, but for us Muslims and people of Brunei, the Jawi script is as important and should be harmonised with Roman.”

In formal occasions, ministries and government departments are encouraged to use the Malay Language and Jawi writing on signboards at government buildings and business premises.

The two should also be used in letterheads, notice boards, posters, ads, banners, names and road signs.

The standardised design of signboards is to have the Jawi script printed twice the size of and on top of the Roman characters.

Circulars No: 21/1988 dated July 19, 1988 clearly emphasises the purpose of the Jawi script, showing its importance and prestigious status in the eyes of the public as the official language of the country.

The measures taken by the country’s authorities to uphold and maintain the sovereignty of the Malay Language as Bruneian identity are highly acclaimed.

It is admirable to realise that the people of Brunei are not limiting themselves to the Malay Language, as they are proficient in English, Chinese and Arabic as well, while some have even taken a step further to learn French or Spanish.

Language as a communication tool can help bridge gaps between cultures, form relations with other countries, as well as disseminate the concept of MIB to non-Malay speakers.

This is a symbol of unity hoped for by His Majesty.

While we reap the benefits of being a multilingual nation, we should not allow the Malay Language to be erased.

Three papers on ‘Identity of nationality based on language’ concluded that relevant governmental entities are required to demonstrate accountability and responsibility in developing and further strengthening the position of Malay Language in the country.

Research, assessment and development of the language should be considered by the relevant parties to ensure the longevity of the use of ethnic language.

There is a Malay saying, ‘Bahasa Melambangkan Bangsa’, which means that without language, there will be no culture, such is the importance of the Malay Language and Jawi script as being part of our heritage.

They represent our identity as Bruneians; one that can’t be changed except by ourselves.

So we must be proud of our own identity.