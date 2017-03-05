Maktab Duli celebrates 33rd National Day

| Syazwani Hj Rosli |

IN CONJUNCTION with Brunei Darussalam’s 33rd National Day celebration, a special assembly was held yesterday at the Duli Pengiran Muda Al-Muhtadee Billah College (Maktab Duli) in Gadong.

Present as the guest of honour was Associate Professor Ampuan Dr Haji Brahim bin Ampuan Haji Tengah, Lecturer at the Academy of Brunei Studies (APB), Universiti Brunei Darussalam.

The celebration began with the singing of the national anthem and the college song followed by the recitation of Surah Al-Fatihah and Doa Selamat by Ustaz Syed Mohsen bin Syed Abdul Rahman Alkaff, lecturer at the Islamic Education Department.

Associate Professor Ampuan Dr Haji Brahim, in his speech, highlighted this year’s National Day theme ‘Accomplishing the National Vision’ which emphasised on the important role played by every citizen including MDians, in helping to realise Brunei Vision 2035.

Performances by students from the college’s Choir group, Gulingtangan and Drama clubs as well as uniformed groups enlivened the celebration.

A prize presentation ceremony was also held for the winners of the digital art competition held previously. The prizes were presented by the guest of honour.

The event concluded with the handing over of the national flag to next year’s event organisers of the college’s 34th National Day 2018 celebration.

Also in attendance were Hajah Monaliza binti Haji Abdul Halim, Acting Principal of Maktab Duli; Hajah Sarina binti Haji Yahya, Deputy Principal of Academic; and Dayangku Zalina binti Pengiran Haji Aliuddin, Deputy Principal of Administration.