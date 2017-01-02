Making last minute school preparations

| Wani Roslan |

TOMORROW is the start of the new school term and some parents are still making last minute preparations for their children by purchasing the essential items such as school uniforms.

In an interview, Hajah Sarinah binti Haji Kassim, a mother of seven, shared that she is still preparing her children’s school essentials and despite the last minute preparations, everything will be ready on time.

“It is not easy to prepare the items for the children to get back to school especially when you have many children. Yet, it is exciting for me as a mother to prepare all of their school items,” she said.

Another parent, Siti Balqis, shared that she always buys her children’s school essentials one to two days before the schools starts.

“Every year, we always do last minute preparations because we know a majority of parents, especially after the bonus has been paid, bookstores and other stores in the country will be packed with people and we are actually trying to avoid that situation,” she said.

“Despite the last minute preparations, Alhamdulillah, my children’s school essentials and stationery are bought before they start their schooling,” she added.

A mother of five, Nur Liyana binti Haji Lamat said that the only thing she has not prepared for her children is stationery as it was easier to buy stationery compared to other schools essentials such as school books and uniforms.

“Everything is almost ready except for stationery as we can find them easily in bookstores or other small stores. I have to buy textbooks and workbooks early before they run out of stock,” she said.