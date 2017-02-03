Major boost for MSMEs

The Pasar Pelbagai Barangan Gadong was officially launched on Thursday by Pehin Datu Singamanteri Colonel (Rtd) Dato Seri Setia (Dr) Awang Haji Mohammad Yasmin bin Haji Umar, the Minister of Energy and Industry at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).
The refurbishment of the market was done under the Julangan Titah Project, an initiative of the Office of His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam.
The minister in his speech said that the project shows His Majesty’s concern for the vendors at the market and the monarch’s commitment to resolving the problems faced by them.
