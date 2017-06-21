His Majesty’s personal gifts reach Temburong residents

| Rokiah Mahmud |

HIS Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam yesterday brought cheers to some 742 underprivileged individuals including single mothers, orphans and special needs in the Temburong District with the presentation of personal gifts (Kurnia) from the monarch in conjunction with the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration.

Present to hand over the Kurnia was Her Royal Highness Princess Fadzilah Lubabul Bolkiah as the personal representative of His Majesty.

Upon arrival at the Belalong Community Hall in Pekan Bangar, Temburong, Her Royal Highness was greeted by Dato Seri Setia Dr Awang Haji Zulkarnain bin Haji Hanafi, Minister of Health and his wife.

The ceremony began with the recitation of Surah Al-Fatihah and Doa Selamat led by Pehin Khatib Dato Paduka Haji Emran bin Haji Kunchang.

His Majesty’s caring attitude is not only reserved to Muslim citizens and residents, but also to non-Muslims.

His Majesty’s generosity and sincerity in bestowing the gifts equally regardless of religion and race, certainly strengthens unity and harmony among communities in the country.

The presentation of His Majesty’s personal gifts will undoubtedly bring joy to the recipients in together celebrating the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri, which is only a few days away.