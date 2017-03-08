His Majesty’s Government provides subsidy for infant and child care

| Hakim Hayat |

TO ALLEVIATE the costs of living for parents with newborn children, the Government of His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam has announced that mothers with infants will be provided with an assistance scheme, or subsidy, in the form of disposable diapers and breast pumps.

At the first meeting of the 13th session of the Legislative Council yesterday, YB Pehin Orang Kaya Laila Setia Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Abdul Rahman bin Haji Ibrahim, Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and Minister of Finance II, said that this move is in line with the new amendments made to the Import and Excise Duty Order 2002.

He said that His Majesty has consented for part of the revenue from the Import and Excise Duty to be used in assisting mothers who are citizens and permanent residents of the country.

The assistance which will be led by the Ministry of Health (MoH) will see disposable diapers allotted to every newborn infant for 12 months from the date of birth, while breast pumps will be supplied at every birth of a child for two years, subject to which period is longer.

The minister said the subsidy is hoped to alleviate the financial burden of parents and in ensuring that all newborns are given appropriate care.