His Majesty’s birthday celebrations begin

The joyous and much-anticipated nationwide celebration of His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam’s 71st birthday officially began with the hoisting of a giant national flag in the capital yesterday in a ceremony held at the foyer near Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah complex. More details in Sunday Bulletin.
Istana sees over 100,000
THE annual Istana Nurul Iman open house concluded yesterday with 102,660 well-wishers from all walks of life visiting the palace to meet and greet the