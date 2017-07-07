His Majesty visits Commando Training Institute

HIS Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, Minister of Defence and Supreme Commander of the Royal Brunei Armed Forces (RBAF), yesterday morning made a visit to the Commando Training Institute, Pasir Ris Camp, Singapore.

Upon arrival at the camp, His Majesty was received by Dr Ng Eng Hen, Minister of Defence of Singapore.

Accompanying His Majesty was His Royal Highness Prince ‘Abdul Malik.

The monarch then proceeded to the dais for a royal salute and afterwards inspected the royal guard of honour mounted by the First Commando Battalion of the Singapore Armed Forces.

His Majesty then signed the guestbook before proceeding to Block 65.

At Block 65, His Majesty was briefed on the Commando Headquarters, the Special Operations Task Force (SOTF) and on the military demonstrations that will be showcased during the visit.

His Majesty then witnessed military freefalls showcased by ‘The Red Lions’ and military demonstrations by the Counter Terrorism Forces of the Singapore Armed Forces.

After the demonstration, His Majesty proceeded to view parachute training facilities and a static display where Apache Attack Helicopter and Rigid-Hulled Inflatable Boat (RHIB) were showcased.

The monarch was then introduced to the five officers of the Royal Brunei Armed Forces who are currently undertaking their courses and attachment at the Military Camp Republic of Singapore. This was followed by a group photo session. At the end of the visit, His Majesty received a pesambah from Dr Ng Eng Hen.

To commemorate the visit, His Majesty received Singapore Armed Forces’ Honorary Advanced Military Freefall Wing presented by Major General Melvyn Ong, Chief of Army, Singapore Armed Forces who in return received a memento from His Majesty.

After the visit to Pasir Ris Camp, His Majesty attended a luncheon hosted by Teo Chee Hean, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Singapore at Grand Hyatt Hotel.

Meanwhile, at a different venue of the hotel, Her Majesty Duli Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Hajah Saleha binti Al-Marhum Pengiran Pemancha Pengiran Anak Haji Mohamed Alam attended a luncheon hosted by the wife of the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Singapore.

Accompanying Her Majesty at the luncheon was Her Royal Highness Princess Hajah Masna, Ambassador-at-Large at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade.